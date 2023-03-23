Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Swing Trade Idea
Swing trading is a mean reversion contrarian strategy that aims to buy low and sell high. The assumption behind swing trades is that securities will return to their long term average. Scalping and Swing Trading are two sides of the same coin but Scalping's time horizon occurs over the course of a day or intraday whereas swing trading has a longer time horizon. Swing strategies tend to work well in choppy markets and with macro reversals.
Market summary
Price
EUR/CAD last price was € 1.486459.
Trend analysis
In the short term EURCAD has been accelerating lower. In the long term EURCAD has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURCAD price increased 10 days and decreased 10 days.
For every up day, there were 1.0 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6354%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3779%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.56% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.128% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term mean percentile of 95.24% which is historically expensive , a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon would make for an optimal swing trade.
Swing trade idea
Sell € 369,281 EUR , or 3.69 lots of EURCAD, take profit at € 1.4933 level with 25.0% odds for a € 1,708 EUR gain, stop out at € 1.5004 with 49.97% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through a one Week time horizon
Intraday predictions
EUR/CAD trend analysis
EURCAD last price was € 1.486459. The long term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the price has been moving higher and accelerating over the past 20 days.
EUR/CAD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURCAD price increased 10 days and decreased 10 days. For every up day, there were 1.0 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6354% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3779% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.56% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.128% percent.
EUR/CAD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURCAD, is € 1.445622 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.527296 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 1.5004 could trade and that € 1.4933 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURCAD, is € 1.445622 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.527296 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that € 1.5004 could trade and that € 1.4933 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key takeaways
-
Price today € 1.486459.
-
Over the past 20 days, the EURCAD price increased 10 days and decreased 10 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.0 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.6354%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3779%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.56% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.128% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 2.4889 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -48.35 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.3253 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -94.49 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
Ford (F) Stock News and Forecast: $3 billion EV loss leads shares to advance
Ford (F) stock is demonstrating on Thursday exactly why automotive C suites are pivoting to electric vehicles. It is not because of the environment or due to easy profits. It is because the market likes it.