Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Sep 2022 05:24GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Getting o/bot
21 HR EMA
0.9911
55 HR EMA
0.9883
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.0064 - May's 3-year high.
1.0000 - Psychological handle.
0.9966 - Mon's 3-month high.
Support
0.9886 - Hourly chart.
0.9855 - Mon's NY low.
0.9805 - Mon's European low.
USD/CHF - 0.9941.. Despite retreating fm 0.9947 in Australia to 0.9850 ahead of NY open Tue initially, dlr found buying there n rebounded strongly to 0.9923 near NY close on renewed usd's strength due to rise in U.S. yields.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep suggests correction over n would head twd 1.0064. Having said that, despite usd's weakness to 0.9480 in Sep, subsequent rebound n Thur's rally to 0.9851 would re-test 0.9869 while below 0.9699 risks 0.9621.
Today, dlr's rally on Mon abv Jul's 0.9886 high to 0.9966 signals the correction fm 2022 near 3-year peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended n as price has risen after y'day's strg retreat to 0.9850, re-test of 0.9966 is seen for gain twd 1.0000 handle later. Only below 0.9850 risks strg retracement to 0.9825/35.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
