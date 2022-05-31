Yesterday's action was again found in the center, most prominently by USD/CAD and USD/JPY. EUR/USD and NZD/USD took a vacation day to overall ranges. Due to US holiday? A market price doesn't know or care about holidays. A price knows movements but never celebrations.

Daily moves

EUR/USD 62 pips.

AUD/USD 48.

GBP/USD 48.

USD/JPY 97.

USD/CAD 78.

NZD/USD 37 pips.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD held the top and bottom in place while the center as USD/CAD and USD/JPY performed the best moves. Greatest moves for JPY cross pairs were EUR/JPY 140 pips, GBP/JPY 127 and CAD/JPY 115.

As a sidebar, GBP/CHF traded 79 pips and AUD/USD dead stopped at 0.7199. From Sunday, 0.7198 as first target achieved. For the many traders profited not only from 0.7199 but AUD/USD opened the week at 0.7155. All eaned 44 of the 48 pips traded yesterday.

EUR/USD dead stopped at 1.0785 and as written Sunday, 1.0818 was not ready to break. The point at 1.0818 yesterday is today, 1.0823. A much harder road to break above and travel higher.

EUR/USD vital levels and long points today are located today at 1.0713 and 1.0699. EUR/USD lows are matched to USD/JPY highs at 128.16 and 128.32. USD/CAD highs are located at 1.2698, 1.2706 and 1.2714. Strategy is short USD/JPY and USD/CAD highs and long EUR/USD.

Best trades today overall are EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY and USD/JPY. Day and 24 Hour trades are accompanied with trade rankings, known and sent everyday around 4:30 ish along with SPX and WTI.

GBP/JPY lows today are located at 160.53 and 160.22 while EUR/JPY lows are found at 136.80 and 136.63.

Easily achievable are requests to fill African currencies from Kenya, Ghana and currencies from Bangladesh, Serbia, Egypt, and Ecuador. Filled as USD or any cross pair in the planet.