Currency Market: EM, 10 currencies and MA's

Included this trip is USD/DKK, the Danish krone. Few years ago, I wrote a long article regarding DKK, its Fixed position as a currency, interest rates connected, price ranges. Much interest in this pair as many clicked on that article but nobody writes regarding this pair. Despite a Fixed currency, it moves and profits.

Overall, nothing special to EM except deeply overbought USD/HUF.

Close prices and vital break points

USD/BRL; Close 5.5521, Vital 5.5241

USD/PLN: Close 3.8339, Vital 3.7793

USD/RON: 4.0861, Vital 4.0663

USD/MYR: Close 4.1180, Vital 4.0871

USD/MXN: Close 20.7330, Vital 20.7647

USD/CZK: Close 21.9005, Vital 21.8793

USD/DKK: Close 6.2213, Vital 6.2031

USD/HUF: Close 307.06, Vital 301.95 Deep overbought

USD/TRY: Close 7.5636, Vital 7.4612

USD/ZAR: Close 14.9484, Vital 15.2559