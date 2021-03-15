Currency Market: EM, 10 currencies and MA's

Included this trip is USD/DKK, the Danish krone. Few years ago, I wrote a long article regarding DKK, its Fixed position as a currency, interest rates connected, price ranges. Much interest in this pair as many clicked on that article but nobody writes regarding this pair. Despite a Fixed currency, it moves and profits.
Overall, nothing special to EM except deeply overbought USD/HUF.
Close prices and vital break points
USD/BRL; Close 5.5521, Vital 5.5241
USD/PLN: Close 3.8339, Vital 3.7793
USD/RON: 4.0861, Vital 4.0663
USD/MYR: Close 4.1180, Vital 4.0871
USD/MXN: Close 20.7330, Vital 20.7647
USD/CZK: Close 21.9005, Vital 21.8793
USD/DKK: Close 6.2213, Vital 6.2031
USD/HUF: Close 307.06, Vital 301.95 Deep overbought
USD/TRY: Close 7.5636, Vital 7.4612
USD/ZAR: Close 14.9484, Vital 15.2559
