Pfizer Inc. (PFE stock and quote) jumps after covid vaccine news, but is vulnerable to competition

- NYSE: PFE is changing hands at around $40, the highest since January.
- Pfizer Inc. has announced its covid vaccine is 90% effective.
- Its immunization approach is used by competitors
The entire world is watching Pfizer Inc.(NYSE: PFE) after the earth-shattering announcement about is COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmaceutical behemoth has announced an efficiency rate of 90% in achieving immunization in its vaccine candidate. The release came after a broad Phase 3 trial conducted with Germany's BioNTech.
Pfizer is the first company in the Western world to announce a vaccine. Russia's President Vladimir Putin previously told the world that his country registered the world's fist immunization, yet skeptics noted a lack of transparency.
However, while PFE is quoted higher, there is room for falls due to competition. Pfizer uses the same approach as three competitors: Moderan, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson. The success of the New York-based firm bodes well for its competitors. Moreover, they are all conducting their own Phase 3 tests and may announce results shortly.
While having an array of vaccines is good news for humanity and for broader markets, it may hobble Pfizer's stock price.
PFE Stock Quote
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is quoted at $38.72 at the time of writing after hitting a high of $41.99, which serves as a new 52-week peak. Support is at $$36.40, which is the previous closing price. The battle for $40 remains of high importance.
The vaccine news has pushed aside speculation about how the US election results could shape stimulus and the fate of firms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
