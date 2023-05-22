Commodity Markets Report: News, Technical Analysis, Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies
Content: US Bond Yields, Dollar DXY, US Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, USO, Natural Gas, UNG.
Commodities Market Summary: Stronger USD DXY Wave iii) of C of (2) up, seeing Gold and Silver retrace for Wave (iv) of c) of 2.
Trading Strategies: Long dollar short commodities
Video Chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields
02:48 US Dollar Index DXY
04:53 US Spot Gold / GDX ETF
05:59 US Spot Silver
06:34 US Copper / Lithium / Nickel
09:46 Crude Oil
11:54 Natural Gas
26:58 Thanks for watching!
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com Level Up - Test the Trial Service!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
