- CHF crosses make for compelling chart studies ahead of the open.
- US dollar has corrected a 61.8% Fibo in DXY and there are bullish prospects for the days and weeks ahead.
The Swiss franc is in focus for the open with some interesting market structures across the crosses.
The following analysis illustrates a bearish bias for the franc across the US dollar, pound, yen and Australian dollar from a daily time frame.
First of all, much will depend on the trajectory of the US dollar which has recently corrected in a fashion anticipated in prior analysis, here: US dollar teases reversal traders, Golden Cross underpins.
As illustrated, above and below between the prior analysis and live market analysis, the US dollar has completed a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and considering the M-formation and golden cross, there is now a bullish outlook for the open.
This would be expected to result in a bullish outcome for USD/CHF:
USD/CHF daily chart
This paints prospects of a bullish reverse head and shoulders on the daily chart.
CHF/JPY daily chart
For CHF/JPY, the M-formation is compelling for a restest of the neckline and an ABCD correction could be a development in the days ahead:
However, 119.80/00 may prove to be too strong of a resistance which leaves prospects of an offered swissy across alternative crosses as follows:
GBP/CHF daily chart
The price has dropped to old resistance that would be expected to act as support which leaves a bullish outlook for days ahead in GBP/CHF.
AUD/CHF daily chart
Meanwhile, there are prospects of a reverse head & shoulders developing in AUD/CHF for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
