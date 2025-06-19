AUD/USD maintained the erratic performance well and sound on Thursday.

The US Dollar charted a decent advance on the Fed and geopolitical tensions.

The Australian labour market report came in on the soft side in May.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) came under renewed selling pressure against the US dollar on Thursday, sending AUD/USD well south of the 0.6500 barrier to reach fresh four-week lows, always locked in its consolidative range established since mid-April.

The pair’s near-term outlook stays constructive so long as it holds above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), currently near 0.6430.

Central bank policy divide

A growing divergence between the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to drive part of the Aussie’s direction for the time being.

In June, the RBA cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%, citing easing inflation and slowing GDP growth, and signalled further reductions “gradually toward” 3.20% by 2027—while reserving the option to pause if global conditions deteriorate.

By contrast, in a widely anticipated decision, the Fed left interest rates unchanged while maintaining its projection for a half-percentage-point in rate cuts by year-end, though policymakers remain divided on the timing and necessity of easing.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that as President Trump's tariffs start to impact consumers, goods price inflation is expected to increase over the summer. His remarks underscored the challenging balance the Fed must maintain while dealing with trade policy uncertainty and increased geopolitical risk.

The cautious tone left markets uneasy about the trajectory of US interest rates. While traders continue to price in at least two rate cuts this year, analysts remain divided over when the Fed might begin to move.

China’s lingering headwinds

Australia’s economic outlook remains tethered to demand from its largest trading partner. May data from Beijing showed gains in industrial output, retail sales and services—supporting annual growth above 5%—but a faltering property sector and fading stimulus raise doubts about momentum into late 2025.

Positioning outlook

Speculative net shorts on the Aussie have climbed to their highest level since April, according to CFTC data through June 10, suggesting traders await a decisive catalyst to shift sentiment.

Technical landscape

Immediate resistance lies at this year’s high of 0.6551 (June 16), while a clear break above this level could target the November 2024 top at 0.6687 (November 7) and the 2024 ceiling at 0.6942 (September 30).

On the downside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6428 shows decent contention, preceding the May trough of 0.6356 (May 12).

Momentum indicators look southwards: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) weakened toward 48, opening the door to potential extra corrections, and an Average Directional Index (ADX) above 25 point to moderate trend strength.

AUD/USD daily chart

Upcoming calendar

Next on tap on the Australian calendar will be the release of the flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs on June 23.