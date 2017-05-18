AUD/USD: neutral, bullish only beyond 0.7510
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7432
The AUD/USD pair peaked at a 2-week high of 0.7466, following the release of much better-than-expected Australian employment figures during the past Asian session, but the pair quickly retreated, weighed by the soft tone in local equities, also rejected by a key technical level. In April, the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% from previous 5.7%, despite the participation rate remained steady at 64.8%, this last beating expectations of 64.7%. 37,400 new jobs were added in the month, against 5,000 expected, although full-time employment was down 11,600 while part-time surged by 49,000. The tricky headline on jobs' creation has been a long issue in Australia, with poor figures in full-time jobs being the main drag for the local currency within the report. The intraday decline stalled around 0.7400, mostly due to the absence of dollar's demand. From a technical point of view, the price has faltered at a daily descendant trend line coming from this year high of 0.7749. The intraday stance is neutral-to-bullish as the price is holding above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators stand above their mid-lines, although with no directional strength. At this point, only a recovery beyond 0.7510 will support an upward extension for the following sessions.
Support levels: 0.7390 0.7550 0.7310
Resistance levels: 0.7465 0.7510 0.7550
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.