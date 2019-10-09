AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6726
- US-China trade talks to resume this Thursday, market waiting for them.
- Australian Consumer Confidence plunged to -5.5% in October, according to Westpac.
- AUD/USD bearish in the short-term but needs to lose 0.6700 to confirm a slide.
The Australian dollar attempted to recover some ground against its American counterpart, but once again closed the day little changed around 0.6730. The intraday advance was the result of positive headlines related to the US-China trade relationship, as there were news making the rounds indicating that China is open to a partial trade, despite US’s administration latest actions against the country. However, plummeting consumer confidence in the country limited the advance, as, according to Westpac, the index fell to -5.5% in October from -1.7% in September. The greenback strengthened against its Australian rival despite US indexes solid close.
Australia will release October Consumer Inflation Expectations during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen at 3.2% from the previous 3.1%. The country will also release August Home Loans, seen up in the month by 0.2% after adding 5.0% in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair keeps struggling to hold above a Fibonacci support, the 23.6% retracement of its September slide, after correcting toward the 50% retracement of the same slump by the end of last week. The risk is skewed to the downside, according to the 4 hours chart as the intraday advance was contained by a bearish 20 SMA which keeps heading south below the larger ones, as technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum heading south and the RSI stable at around 44.
Support levels: 0.6700 0.6670 0.6625
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.