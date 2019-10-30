Yuan to rise against USD amid stabilizing China’s economic growth outlook – China Press

The China Securities Journal carried an opinion piece on Wednesday, citing the Chinese analysts predicting a firmer Yuan versus the greenback in the fourth quarter.

Key Quotes:

“The yuan may rise against the U.S. dollar till mid-2020, supported by its economy.

Prices of industrial products are expected to rebound, increasing corporate profits and returns on capital, thereby propping up the yuan.

China's economic growth will stabilize in Q4, compared to the U.S.'s increased downward pressure, which could weaken the dollar while boosting the yuan.”