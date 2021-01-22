Yellen's confirmation passes committee, Trump impeachment articles to reach Senate on Monday

Members of the Senate Finance Committee have voted to advanced Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. The full upper chamber is set to approve the former Federal Reserve Chair's nomination in the coming days.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, has said that the House will pass former President Donald Trump's articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. It is unclear when Trump's trial will begin.

Markets are focused on President Joe Biden's stimulus bill. The S&P 500 Index is down around 0.3% after several positive days.