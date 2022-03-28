- XPEV stock is set for earnings before the opening.
- XPeng is a Chinese EV maker and a retail favorite.
- XPEV stock is due to report earnings before the open on Monday.
Xpeng (XPEV) reports earnings for its fourth quarter before the market opens on Monday in what will be a closely watched set of earnings to set up the Chinese electric vehicle stocks for some renewed interest. Chinese EV stocks were one of the favored sectors for retail traders in 2021 but fell foul of regulatory concerns that hit the broader Chinese tech space. This issue was partly cleared up last week with Chinese regulators announcing they would seek to support the companies. However, US accounting regulators said the issue is not yet clarified and more work needs to be done. The risk of delisting still hangs over the Chinese tech sector then but perhaps not to quite the same extent.
XPEV Stock News: Q4 earnings preview
XPEV is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Monday with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM EST. For the fourth quarter, analysts expect revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34. The last series of earnings results show XPeng steadily improving its revenue growth up from $411 million in Q4 of last year. Earnings per share have been less consistent, however, with only Q1 last year beating analyst estimates. The most recent earnings data from Chinese EV peer Nio were not so positive with a miss on earnings and guidance. NIO stock dropped nearly 10% after earnings. Given the heightened uncertainty surrounding input costs and the supply of raw materials needed for EV manufacturers, the guidance will be key for shareholders.
XPEV Stock Forecast
A strong downtrend is in place, so strong numbers will be required to turn this around. Notably, $30 is the first resistance level to get XPEV back into neutral territory. Ichimoku could show the trend is negative with the red crossover quite wide. XPEV would need to trade above $36 to change that. Ichimoku is a trend-following indicator that gives us clues as to the direction to take. In this case, it is identifying rallies that should be sold currently. Also of note for trend followers, XPEV is trading just below all major moving averages. These all currently converge at or near $30, marking the significance of the level.
XPEV chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
