The NZD/USD pair adds to the dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)-inspired losses and drops to a nearly two-week low, below the 0.6000 psychological mark during the early European session on Tuesday.

As was widely expected, the RBNZ kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% and reiterated an accommodative policy outlook amid expectations that inflation will return to the target over the next year. Traders were quick to react and pushed back the likely timing for a rate hike further into late-2026, which weighed heavily on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick exerts additional pressure on the NZD/USD pair and contributes to the fall. The upside for the USD, however, seems limited amid bets for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the release of the FOMC Minutes.

An intraday breakdown through a one-week-old trading range support could be seen as a fresh trigger for the NZD/USD bears. Spot price remains below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), maintaining a negative outlook. The upward-sloping SMA acts as a dynamic hurdle, and a close back above it would be needed to ease downside pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits below the Signal line, with both below zero and a widening negative histogram, reinforcing and strengthening bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 31 (near oversold), and a drop through 30 could extend the slide, while rebounds could stall into the 200-period SMA.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

NZD/USD 1-hour chart