WTO authorsises EU to impose tariffs on $4Bln of US goods

The World Trade Organization has authorised the European Union to slap tariffs on US goods worth $4 billion to retaliate against subsidies for US planemaker Boeing Co BA.N, people familiar with the matter said, according to Reuters.
Reuters published the news in recent trade that stated the move echoes last year's decision to allow the United States to penalize $7.5 billion of EU goods over support for Airbus AIR.PA, though the EU is expected to argue it has total firepower of $8.2 billion because of separate unused tariffs.
''The decision by WTO arbitrators will be published in coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified.''
Market implications
Markets will be watching the developments of this news over the coming weeks which does not bode well for risk appetite.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
