WTI weaker, approaches 81.00 post-EIA report

At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 1.85% at $81.49 and a breach of $80.62 (weekly low October 28) would aim for $79.44 (weekly low Oct.13) and then $74.99 (weekly low Oct.7). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $84.85 (monthly high Nov.1) followed by $85.39 (2021 high Oct.25) and finally $86.00 (round level).

Also weighing on crude oil prices, commodities and the rest of USD-dubbed assets appears the better tone in the greenback ahead of the key FOMC event due later in the European evening.

Indeed, the EIA reported a 3.291M barrels build during the week ended on October 29, while supplies at Cushing shrank by 0.916M barrels and gasoline inventories went down by 1.488M barrels. The larger-than-expected increase in crude oil stockpiles added to the nearly 3.6M barrel build reported by the API late on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices lose ground for the second session in a row on Wednesday and threaten to breach the $81.00 mark per barrel following another unexpected build in weekly US crude oil inventories.

