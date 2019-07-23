WTI: Upside stalls near $ 56.50 ahead of API data

- Buoyed by rising Gulf geopolitical tensions that threaten supply disruption.
- Unabated US dollar strength, dwindling oil demand keep the upside in check.
- All eyes on trade, geopolitics and US API crude stockpiles data for fresh direction.
The latest uptick in WTI (futures on Nymex) faltered just ahead of the midpoint of the 56 handle, as a tug-of-war between the bulls and bears continue ahead of the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly crude stock data release.
The sentiment around the black gold remains underpinned by rife Middle East tensions, in the face of last week’s seizure of the two British tankers by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets fear the escalating tensions in the Gulf would hamper the crude supplies, as the Hormuz Strait is one of the key trading channel.
Despite the renewed strength in the barrel of WTI, the sellers continue to lurk amid persistent broad-based US dollar demand and bleak global oil demand outlook (as reported by the International Energy Agency recently). Falling odds of aggressive July Fed rate cut combined with a deal reached by the US President Trump and Congress leaders on the US debt offer extra zest to the USD bulls. A stronger greenback makes the USD-sensitive oil expensive for the holders in foreign currencies.
The immediate focus now remains on the USD dynamics and geopolitical developments, as markets eagerly await the API crude report, due at 2030 GMT, for fresh direction on the prices.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.20
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|56.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.11
|Daily SMA50
|57.32
|Daily SMA100
|59.42
|Daily SMA200
|56.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.04
|Previous Daily Low
|55.82
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 7-week lows near 1.1180 on relentless USD buying
Despite the recovery in the 10-year German yields, the EUR/USD pair remains heavy below 1.1200 amid unabated US dollar buying across the board, as markets reassess the Fed's interest rate policy ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD advances modestly on Boris Johnson’s victory
The Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Tory Party and will replace Mrs. May as PM. His willingness to leave the EU with or without a deal will likely keep the Sterling under pressure, once the dust settles. GBP/USD now trading at around 1.2470.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.