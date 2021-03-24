WTI trims early Asian gains below $56.00 as risk-aversion escalates

- WTI retreats towards six-week low flashed the previous day.
- Fears of US-China trade war join geopolitical and virus-led downbeat sentiment.
- API marked oil inventory build, EIA stockpile eyed.
- US dollar moves and risk catalysts will be important to watch.
WTI fades recovery moves from early February low while easing to $57.60 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the oil benchmark bears the burden of risk-off mood following the downbeat private inventory data.
As per the latest Weekly Crude Oil Stock report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), oil stockpiles for the week ended on March 19 rose from -1.000M to +2.927M. Given the industry data, WTI traders will wait for confirmation from the official Crude Oil Stocks Change figures for the stated period from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -0.908M versus +2.396M prior.
It should, however, be noted that the fears of a slower global economic recovery and the US dollar strength are likely key hurdles for the energy benchmark. Recently, extended lockdowns in Europe and geopolitical fears emanating from North Korea and China have joined the doubts over the Sino-American trade deals to weigh on the risks.
This resulted in the US dollar’s safe-haven buying and dragged down the commodities, offering a double-barrel attack on the WTI. However, the oil buyers have hopes amid chatters over US-Russia pipeline jitters and Saudi-Iran tussle.
As a result, WTI traders will keep their eyes over the risk headlines for fresh impulse while also observing US inventories and Durable Goods Orders, not to forget Fedspeak, to seek a corrective pullback ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting.
Technical analysis
Despite piercing off the yearly support line and 50-day SMA, WTI sellers await a clear break of $57.00 to confirm the south-run.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|57.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.93
|Daily SMA50
|58.72
|Daily SMA100
|52.27
|Daily SMA200
|46.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.34
|Previous Daily Low
|57.27
|Previous Weekly High
|66.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.33
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.13
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.