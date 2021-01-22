The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised the first-quarter price forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, higher to $56 from $50.
The bullish forecast is mainly based on expectations for a rebound in the global demand for petroleum liquids, according to oilprice.com.
Key points
EIA expects global inventory draws will contribute to forecast rising crude oil prices in the first quarter of 2021.
While the EIA expects oil demand to rise in Q1, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases will continue to limit global oil demand in the first half of 2021.
The US GDP to grow by 5.4% in 2021, leading to energy consumption growth. Global consumption of liquid fuels in 2021 is expected to average 97.8 million barrels per day this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls below 0.7750 amid weaker Aussie data, USD rebound
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750, as the sellers return in a delayed reaction to the weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid the downbeat market mood also weighs down on the aussie.
When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
Having witnessed upbeat inflation numbers on Wednesday, GBP/USD braces for key UK economic data while on the defensive just above 1.3700. Retail Sales are expected to rebound to +1.2% MoM in Dec vs. -3.8% last. Also, of note remains the UK Prelim Manufacturing PMI.
Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850
Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.
This on-chain metrics suggests Bitcoin price correction is unstoppable
Bitcoin tumbles to $30,000 in search of robust support after losing the 200 SMA cap. The SOPR is heading fast towards one, hinting at a continued breakdown. Bitcoin is likely to present a buy the dip opportunity, allowing more investors to join the market.
Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop
The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.