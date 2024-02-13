WTI tests $78.00 as Crude Oil continues rise, but headwinds are mounting

- WTI chalks in a seventh straight gain on Tuesday as geopolitical headlines remain.
- A bumper US CPI inflation print keeps barrel prices capped.
- US API Weekly Crude Stocks surged once again.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil climbed for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, testing the $78.00 per barrel price handle before settling near $77.40. Geopolitical tensions continue to keep Crude Oil bolstered, but an overhang in US crude supplies is weighing down energy markets, alongside a hotter-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print restraining investor sentiment.
US CPI inflation declines to 3.1% in January vs. 2.9% forecast
US CPI inflation came in higher and hotter than markets were hoping for, driving down money market expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. The CME’s FedWatch Tool shows rate markets are now pricing in a first Fed rate trim in June, helping to keep oi barrel bids under pressure.
Geopolitics continue to be the main driver of Crude Oil upside momentum as a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict appears to be elusive, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to slow burn on Eastern European markets as sanctions weigh on Russian Crude Oil markets.
The US’ American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly barrel counts showed a surprise buildup of 8.52 million barrels in the US Crude Oil supply stream, a much higher buildup than the forecast 2.6 million barrels. It is the largest buildup of US Crude Oil since the API’s mid-November barrel counts print.
WTI technical outlook
Near-term momentum in WTI US Crude Oil remains firmly bullish, with intraday action trading well above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $74.72. WTI has traded north of the 200-hour SMA since crossing over the median technical barrier last week, and the near-term technical ceiling sits at Tuesday’s failed breach of the $78.00 handle.
Tuesday’s bullish push left WTI overextended into the 200-day SMA priced in near $77.36, and a failed bullish climb over the key technical indicator will leave WTI bids exposed to an extended backslide into early February’s bottom bids near $72.00.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|76.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.94
|Daily SMA50
|73.32
|Daily SMA100
|77.45
|Daily SMA200
|77.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.01
|Previous Daily Low
|75.51
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.97
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles on strong US CPI, Fed rate cut hopes diminish
The AUD/USD edged lower on Tuesday amid a strong US inflation report that pushed aside expectations rate cut expectations of the US Federal Reserve. Therefore, the pair dropped 1.18%, trading at around 0.6455 after hitting a new year-to-date low of 0.6442.
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0700 after US CPI inflation mucks up rate cut hopes
EUR/USD tumbled 0.9% on Tuesday after US Consumer Price Index inflation came in above market expectations. Money markets’ expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve got knocked back as US inflation proves stickier than investors were hoping for.
Gold plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam after Wall Street's opening, with XAU/USD trading below the critical $2,000 mark as resurgent inflationary pressures in the US economy further weigh on rate cut odds.
Bitcoin price drops below $50,000 as US CPI shows inflation remains stubbornly high
After hitting the $50,000 milestone on Monday, Bitcoin price has pulled back, coming on the back of US CPI Inflation data on Tuesday, which showed that the possibility of a rate cut remains hopium, at least for now.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation expected to mostly stay stubbornly high in January
Pound Sterling traders keenly await the release of the high-impact CPI data from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, for fresh hints on the timing of the Bank of England’s first interest rate cuts this year.