WTI technical analysis: Where could price find resistance?

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Price looks to be heading toward the USD 58 per barrel psychological resistance.
  • The internal trendline and 61.8% Fibonacci level match slighty higher up.

Spot WTI Daily Chart

WTI has been on the rise today and trades 0.40% higher on the session.

This is due to the OPEC report published earlier

Over the last few days, the price was not able to break USD 57.50 per barrel as price bounced off it eight times.

The chart below looks slightly messy but it does show there is some traffic in the way of a move higher.

The channel in red was created from an internal trendline which originated from the low back in August.

It is well respected as it was used as support and resistance six times.

Now above the price at the moment, there is also a 61.8% Fibonacci level and the price could meet the internal trendline and Fib level at the same time.

 

WTI analysis

Additional Levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.67
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 57.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.89
Daily SMA50 55.74
Daily SMA100 56.01
Daily SMA200 57.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.61
Previous Daily Low 56.29
Previous Weekly High 57.93
Previous Weekly Low 55.84
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.26

 

 

