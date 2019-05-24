WTI technical analysis: Slight bullish divergence opens risk to 200-DMA

- WTI dropped below the golden cross (50/200 DMA cross-over 60.80/90 level), subsequently taking out the 60 handle meeting a low at 57.36 to the 61.8% Fibo.
- Price on Friday corrected to the 59 handle but remains below the 200-DMA.
- Slight bullish stochastics/price divergence opens the case for a run to test 60 the figure where it meets the 200-DMA.
- A 50% reversion of the April - to recent lows will open a test of the rising channel's prior support and 62 the figure.
- A break out to the downside again opens risk to 54.50 and the 50% retracement of 2019 range ahead of the 200-W MA down at 52.40 and then the 38.2% Fibo and Feb lows at 52.50/51.40 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
