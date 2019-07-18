WTI technical analysis: Bears in control below daily moving averages

- Bears now look to the 52 handle in series of lower lows.
- Overnight, WTI took on fresh weekly lows below the prior 56.77.
Oil continues to slide and further away from the 20-day moving average and below the confluence of the 50 and 200 moving averages of the same period down at 57.90. Overnight, WTI took on fresh weekly lows below the prior 56.77 and the series of bearish pin bars shows that there is strong supply on correction attempts. Bears now look to the 52 handle before the 14th Jan 50.41 lows. Further lower, the 26th November lows are located at 49.44 as a target.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|56.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.33
|Daily SMA50
|57.64
|Daily SMA100
|59.44
|Daily SMA200
|57.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.49
|Previous Daily Low
|56.36
|Previous Weekly High
|60.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.37
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive near 1.1238/40 key resistance
With the recent lower high formation and steady levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) signaling the buyers’ exhaustion, the EUR/USD pair witnesses pullback to 1.1226 during early Thursday.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2430 amid no-deal Brexit worries
Not only the UK Prime Minister’s (PM) race but the British politician’s move to block the no-deal Brexit also entertains GBP/USD traders while the quote seesaws near 1.2430 during early Thursday morning.
USD/JPY extends losses below 108.00 amid risk-off, USD selling
USD/JPY extends early losses in tandem with the Japanese stocks and US dollar index, as a renewed risk-aversion wave grips Asia amid no-deal Brexit and US political concerns.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the USD ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the gold surge to a 6-year high
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.