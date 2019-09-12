WTI technical analysis: 53 handle and 23.6% Fibo in range

Bears are back in control following that daily doji printed earlier in the week. An aggressive sell-off of over 6.5% down to trendline support occurred overnight. 54.80 gave out and focus is now on a close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support of the July swing highs to May-July horizontal support which guards 53 the figure and the 23.6% Fibo of the same range. The upside target is the 78.6% Fibo and Sep highs in the 58.70s.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.