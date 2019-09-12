WTI technical analysis: 53 handle and 23.6% Fibo in range

- An aggressive sell-off of over 6.5% down to trendline support occurred overnight.
- On the flip side, the upside target is the 78.6% Fibo and Sep highs in the 58.70s.
Bears are back in control following that daily doji printed earlier in the week. An aggressive sell-off of over 6.5% down to trendline support occurred overnight. 54.80 gave out and focus is now on a close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support of the July swing highs to May-July horizontal support which guards 53 the figure and the 23.6% Fibo of the same range. The upside target is the 78.6% Fibo and Sep highs in the 58.70s.
WTI daily chart
