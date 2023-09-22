WTI struggling to recapture $90 heading into the end of the week

- WTI is strung up near $89.00/bbl after slipping off of recent highs.
- US crude barrels briefly saw $92.00 in the midweek on continuing supply concerns.
- Price pressures have eased heading into the weekend, but prices are set to continue rising.
West Texas Intermediary (WT) US crude oil is struggling to hold onto the $90.00 price level as Friday trading leaves crude oil barrels trading mostly flat for the day, briefly piercing the major handle before falling back to near where the day's trading began.
Crude oil prices are seeing strong support looking forward, with global supply set to leave oil demand chronically undersupplied for the near future.
WTI US crude oil prices are up over 11% on the year, and have gained nearly 40% from the year's low at $64.31.
Market analysts broadly expect crude barrels to reach $100 in the future as global reserves of crude barrels dwindle away in what some experts calculate to be a 2 million bpd deficit in global production.
Ongoing production cuts to buoy crude prices towards the upside
Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended production cuts worth a combined 1.3 million bpd through the end of the year, bolstering prices across the globe and sending production facilities into a buying frenzy to eat up the expanded margins on oil accumulation, further constraining available supply.
WTI technical outlook
US crude oil has closed in the green for ten of the last twelve months. Daily candles see crude prices well above technical support, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.00, well below current price action.
A rising trendline from late June's lows near $67.00 remains in place, and bullish momentum is currently running far away from the technical pattern.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicators are both firmly planted in overbought territory, and it will take a significant profit-taking reversal to recover the indicator patterns.
WTI daily chart
WTI technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|89.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.34
|Daily SMA50
|82.31
|Daily SMA100
|76.89
|Daily SMA200
|76.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.71
|Previous Daily Low
|88.15
|Previous Weekly High
|90.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.23
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|85.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.21
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates modest rebound around 1.0650
EUR/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.0650, slightly below the level it had a week ago. Earlier on Friday, the pair bottomed at 1.0614, the lowest intraday level since March. The US Dollar lost momentum late on Friday on lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD heads for lowest weekly close since March
GBP/USD is holding firm with weekly losses, unable to move away from 1.2200. The Pound is among the worst performers of the week after the Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
Gold consolidates above $1,920 ass US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to small recovery gains above $1,920 following Thursday's sharp decline. Following the mixed September PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 4.45%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Stablecoin exodus: Why are investors fleeing crypto’s safe haven?
In a year filled with uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space, a new trend has been unraveling: a stablecoin exodus that has now lasted for 18 consecutive months and has seen the market dominance of stablecoins drop to 11.6%.
Cainiao subsidiary to register for IPO as soon as next week
BABA stock surged more than 4% in Friday’s premarket after the Chinese ecommerce leader announced that its shipping and logistics business, Cainiao, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong as soon as next week.