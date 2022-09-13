WTI struggles around mid-$87.00s as recession woes probe OPEC forecast, supply crunch fears

- WTI remains sidelined after refreshing weekly top, before snapping three-day uptrend.
- OPEC forecasts robust energy demand during 2022, 2023 despite inflation woes.
- US inflation price triggered risk-off mood and drowned commodities.
- API stockpiles increase, focus on EIA inventories, US data for fresh impulse.
WTI crude oil traders seek clear directions around $87.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after reversing from the weekly high. That said, the black gold’s latest indecision could be linked to the mixed concerns over the demand-supply matrix.
Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, unchanged from last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, per Reuters. The news also mentioned the signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.
Also positive for the energy prices could be the headlines suggesting the US plans to rebuild its emergency oil stocks, as well as the German and the European move to cap Russian oil gas prices. Furthermore, chatters that the Western oil deal with Iran is far also adding strength to the supply crunch fears and should have favored the energy bulls.
On the contrary, US inflation data renewed fears of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike, as well as propelled the recession woes, on Tuesday. Also acting as the downside catalysts for the WTI crude oil are the fears of economic slowdown due to the concerns surrounding China and Russia.
That said, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose past 8.1% market forecasts to 8.3% YoY, versus 8.8% prior regains. The monthly figures, however, increased to 0.1%, more than -0.1% expected and 0.0% in previous readings. The core CPI, which means CPI ex Food & Energy, also crossed 6.1% consensus and 5.9% prior to print 6.3% for the said month.
It should be noted that the weekly prints of the industry inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) also contributed to the commodity’s weakness. The API Weekly Crude Oil Stock increased to 6.035M during the week ended on September 09 versus 3.645M prior.
Looking forward, the black gold may remain pressured amid a firmer US dollar and the recession woes. However, the supply crunch woes can test the bears ahead of today’s official weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Also important to watch will be Thursday’s August month US Retail Sales and Friday’s preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Technical analysis
A clear U-turn from the 21-DMA hurdle, around $89.25 by the press time, directs oil bears towards the previous monthly low near $85.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74%
|Today daily open
|87.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.07
|Daily SMA50
|92.43
|Daily SMA100
|101.09
|Daily SMA200
|95.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.71
|Previous Daily Low
|84.8
|Previous Weekly High
|90.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.96
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.