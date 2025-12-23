Dow Jones futures steady as traders await US Q3 GDP release

Dow Jones futures inch lower 0.06% to trade near 48,650 during Tuesday’s European session, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also decline, edging lower 0.09% and 0.12% to roughly 6,920 and 25,650, respectively.

Traders await the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter due later in the North American session, which is expected to come at 3.2% for Q3, slowing down from the 3.8% growth in Q2. Moreover, the US ADP Employment Change 4-week average and Q3 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) will also be eyed.

US Index futures were little changed after Wall Street’s strong, tech-led start ahead of a shortened holiday week. US markets will close early on Wednesday for Christmas Eve and remain shut on Thursday for Christmas Day.

In Monday’s US regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.47%, the S&P 500 gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.52%. Nvidia advanced 1.5% on reports it plans to ship H200 AI chips to China by mid-February, while Oracle rose 3.2% and Micron Technology added 4%. Energy stocks also gained, with Exxon Mobil and Chevron rising 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively, as Oil prices firmed on renewed supply concerns linked to US actions involving Venezuela.

Market sentiment could improve amid growing odds of the Federal Reserve (Fed) continuing its easing policy. Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Monday that the last few months have seen data consistent with his view of the world and that he doesn’t see a recession in the near term. Miran added that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks.