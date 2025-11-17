West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil inches higher on Monday, supported by steady risk sentiment and easing supply concerns after Russia’s Novorossiysk hub resumed shipments following last week’s Ukrainian strike. At the time of writing, WTI trades around $60, up roughly 0.50% after recovering from an intraday trough near $59.22.

The swift restoration of operations has helped unwind part of the geopolitical risk premium, though traders remain cautious given the recurring strikes on Black Sea energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the market is also waiting for a wave of United States (US) economic data that was delayed by the government shutdown, with traders seeking fresh clues on the health of the American economy. The US is one of the world’s largest Oil consumers, so any signs of slowing growth or weaker fuel demand can quickly influence Crude prices.

At the same time, the broader outlook is dominated by oversupply concerns stemming from forecasts by major energy institutions. Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) project that global oil supply growth will continue to outpace demand through 2026.

From a technical perspective, WTI continues to trade below a cluster of key resistance levels, keeping the broader bias tilted to the downside. The immediate upside remains capped in the $61-$61.50 region, which coincides with the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a previous support-turned-resistance zone that has triggered multiple rejections since late October.

A decisive close above the $61-$61.50 barrier would be needed to ease the prevailing bearish pressure. Even then, bulls would face another significant obstacle at the 100-day SMA near $62.89.

On the downside, immediate support lies at Monday’s low near $59.22, followed by last week’s low at $58.12. A sustained break below this area could invite fresh selling pressure, exposing the October 22 low near $57.31, followed by the October swing low around $56.00. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral but is pointing slightly higher, indicating a mild improvement in near-term momentum.