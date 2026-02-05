West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices seem to have stabilized following the previous day's good two-way price moves and traded around the $64.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday. The commodity, however, remains below an over a five-month high, touched last week, as traders keenly await US-Iran nuclear talks.

Despite heightened risk of a military confrontation, officials for both sides said that the US and Iran have agreed to hold talks in Oman on Friday to discuss the latter's nuclear program. Meanwhile, US insistence on dealing with non-nuclear issues could jeopardize the talks, leaving open the possibility that President Donald Trump could carry out his threat to strike Iran. This keeps the geopolitical risk premium in play and lends support to Crude Oil prices.

However, a surge in Venezuelan oil exports, along with forecasts of milder weather in the US and the recent US Dollar (USD) recovery from a four-year low, acts as a headwind for the USD-denominated commodity. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies. stands firm near a two-week high amid expectations that Trump’s nomination for the next Federal Reserve (Fed) chair, Kevin Warsh, will be less dovish than expected.

Apart from this, worries about a major supply glut back the case for some near-term weakness in Crude Oil prices. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk. In the meantime, Thursday's release of the US JOLTS Jobs Opening data and the usual US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims would be looked upon to grab short-term opportunities later during the North American session.