WTI soars over 3% on growing optimist amidst US debt ceiling talks and IEA forecast

- International Energy Agency predicts supply to fall behind demand by 2 million bpd in H2.
- Positive developments in US debt ceiling talks boost market sentiment, lifting oil prices.
- US crude oil prices rise despite increased inventories as China’s economic growth tempers.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced more than 3% in the late New York session, exchanging hands at around the $72.90 area due to renewed optimism after UD debt ceiling negotiations pointed to an agreement. At the same time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed that demand would outpace supply, bolstering oil prices.
Oil demand is set to outpace supply, while China accounts for 60% of the demand increase in 2023
The IEA revealed that supply would surpass demand by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year, with China’s making up 60% of the oil demand increase in 2023.
In the meantime, US President Joe Biden commented that he’s confident about reaching a debt ceiling as he embarks on a trip to Japan. The US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy commented that he planned to be engaged in negotiations, while Biden said he planned to remain in close contact with the speaker and negotiators.
US crude oil prices defy the increase in US inventories, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Stockpiles rose 5 million barrels in the last week to 467.6 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations for a drop of 900K.
Aside from this, China’s recent economic data revealed that the economy is tempering its growth. According to sources cited by Reuters, “A bunch of Chinese macro-economic data for April released on Tuesday confirmed the narrative of a patchy and slow recovery in the country and continue to weigh on oil market sentiment.”
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
WTI has recovered some ground after dipping below the last year’s low of $70.10, reaching a two-week low of $69.44. However, WTI buyers moved in, lifting the price toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which, once cleared, could pave the way to test the 50-day EMA at $74.91. Once cleared and up next would be the 100-day EMA at $76.78. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues at bearish territory, suggesting that sellers remain in charge. Therefore, WTI’s failure to crack the $73.00 PB area and a dip towards the $69.00 area is on the cards.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.07
|Today Daily Change
|2.53
|Today Daily Change %
|3.59
|Today daily open
|70.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.64
|Daily SMA50
|74.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.41
|Daily SMA200
|80.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.76
|Previous Daily Low
|70.45
|Previous Weekly High
|73.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.94
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.