- WTI advances on sentiment, Kurdistan oil exports halt.
- Investors shrugged off the US banking system woes after First Citizens BankShares acquired Silicon Valley Bank.
- WTI Price Analysis: Stuck in neutral to the downward trend but could rally to $80.00 once RSI turns bullish.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, advances sharply on an upbeat sentiment. Another reason for oil’s jump was a halt to oil exports from Iraq Kurdistan and Putin’s nuclear threats. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $71.13 per barrel.
A confidence vote in the banking system sparked a shift in market mood after First Citizens BankShares, Inc. takeover the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Reports emerging that US authorities are considering expanding emergency lending facilities gave another reason for hope, which was cheered by investors.
WTI’s reversed its course after a dragonfly doji emerged on its daily chart after Friday’s close. Hence, oil traders threaten to push prices to the 20-day EMA at $72.10.
In the middle east, an arbitrage case won by Baghdad halted 450K bpd exports from Kurdistan to Turkey due to Kurdistan’s need for Iraq’s consent to ship oil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in an attempt to intimidate the West due to its support for Ukraine also contributed to the increase in oil prices. NATO described Putin’s comments as “dangerous and irresponsible:, and Ukraine called for a UN Security Council meeting.
At the same time, Russia’s Deputy Prime minister Alexander Novak commented that Moscow is close to achieving its 500K crude output, to about 9.5 million bpd.
WTI Technical analysis
WTI is still neutral to downward biased, though approaching the 20-day EMA. Oscillators remain bearish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50, but it’s aiming up. So, if RSI turns bullish, WTI’s could rally to $80.00. Hence, WTI’s first resistance would be the 20-day EMA at $72.10. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day EMA at $74.93, followed by the 100-day EMA at $78.06, before testing $80.00.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.78
|Today Daily Change
|2.50
|Today Daily Change %
|3.61
|Today daily open
|69.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.56
|Daily SMA50
|76.43
|Daily SMA100
|77.64
|Daily SMA200
|84.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.42
|Previous Daily Low
|66.89
|Previous Weekly High
|71.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.39
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 as USD weakens
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Monday. The positive opening witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2300 as mood improves
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2300 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The risk positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar to stay resilient against its rivals and fuels the pair's daily rally. Eyes on BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Gold: XAU/USD pared losses and consolidates around $1,950.00 Premium
Spot gold trades in the $1,950 price zone, sharply down on Monday as investors move away from safe-haven assets. The sentiment is positive at the start of the week amid easing concerns related to a global banking crisis.
MicroStrategy buys $150 million worth of Bitcoin as institutional interest soars to eight-month high
Bitcoin has been noting increasing institutional interest for the last few days as whale movement on the network grew.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.