WTI snaps three-day uptrend beyond $75.00 ahead of OPEC meeting

- WTI refreshes intraday low as bulls take a breather around multi-month high.
- Market sentiment stays firmer but hopes of supply increase from OPEC weigh on energy prices.
- China off, Evergrande fears and tapering tantrums also challenge the oil bulls.
- US Factory Orders, OPEC meeting eyed for fresh impulse.
WTI remains pressured around the intraday low $75.33, down 0.12% on a day, as oil traders brace for the OPEC meeting on early Monday.
The black gold consolidates recent gains amid chatters over the easing of the output restriction norms among the major energy producers. Even so, softer US dollar and risk-on mood keep the commodity buyers hopeful.
Given the supply disruption and hopes of an increase in energy demand, mainly due to the global easing of virus-led activity restrictions, WTI bulls touched the highest in three years last week. Also favoring the upside momentum were the softer US Dollar Index (DXY) and the Treasury yields.
Hurricanes have hit the Gulf hard and the markets are bracing for brighter days after the pandemic, with more travel and activities leading to higher demand. The same helps the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to expect, in its monthly report, that the world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels and average 100.8 million barrels per day (BPD), as reported by Reuters.
This helps the OPEC board to aim for supply increase as the prices poke multi-month tops and the supply issues are likely to take longer. Amid these plays, Reuters said, “The OPEC and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million BPD of existing cuts. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged, but none gave details on how much more, or when supply would increase.”
It should be noted that hopes of US stimulus and expectations of China’s further action to safeguard investor interest amid the Evergrande drama underpin mildly risk-on markets even as Beijing is off for a National Day holiday. That said, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.22% by the press time while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.1 basis points (bps) to 1.456% at the latest.
Moving on, the OPEC verdict will be the key for the WTI oil traders while US Factory Orders and the aforementioned risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves to the black gold prices.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the $76.00 becomes necessary for the WTI crude oil buyers to aim for October 2018 peak surrounding $76.80, until then a six-week-old rising support line near $74.20 should be watched carefully for targeting the commodity’s consolidation.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|75.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.77
|Daily SMA50
|69.77
|Daily SMA100
|69.98
|Daily SMA200
|64.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.82
|Previous Daily Low
|74.06
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles1.1600 amid the dollar's rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, struggling to extend the upside amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the risk appetite takes a hit on the renewed China Evergrande fears. Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing a 200-HMA breakout.
GBP/USD: Buyers keep their eye on 1.3600
GBP/USD kick starts the new week on a higher note in the early Asian session. The pair prints gains for the third straight session after sinking below 1.3420 on Wednesday. The momentum oscillator held onto the oversold zone makes bulls hopeful.
Gold bulls brace for $1,780 amid cautious optimism
Gold stays firmer around $1,765, up 0.20% intraday, as bulls conquer a monthly hurdle during early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the metal extends the last week’s rebound amid hopes of stimulus and softer US dollar ahead of the NFP.
Bitcoin attempts to retest $50,000 as downside risk increases
Bitcoin price was consolidating as it trended lower since the September 6 swing high. Interestingly, this downswing resulted in the formation of a bullish pattern that broke out on October 1. The resulting rally pushed BTC through overhead barriers.
US jobs highlight the week ahead
In the week ahead, the US September employment report is the high-frequency data highlight. It is the last non-farm payroll report before the November 2-3 FOMC meeting, which, barring a significant downside surprise, will decide to begin the gradual reduction of the Fed's bond purchases.