WTI Price Forecast: Momentum improves, but downside risks linger below $60

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil trades little changed on Wednesday as markets slip into holiday mode, with prices hovering near two-week highs amid thin liquidity. The US benchmark remains underpinned by rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, which have added a modest geopolitical risk premium. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $58.33 per barrel, pausing after a three-day advance.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart points to a modest recovery in WTI, with prices reclaiming the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $58.04. Buyers re-emerged last week after prices revisited the psychological $55 level, limiting further downside following the test of year-to-date lows.

On the upside, overhead moving averages could cap gains, with the 50-day SMA near $58.58 acting as immediate resistance. The next hurdle is seen around the $60 psychological level, where the 100-day SMA currently aligns near $60.71. Unless a decisive break above the $60 mark materialises, downside risks are likely to persist.

On the downside, failure to sustain a move above the 21-day SMA could expose initial support near $56.50, followed by the $55.00 round figure. A break below this zone would reopen downside risks toward multi-year lows.

Momentum indicators are starting to turn more constructive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the 50 mark after rebounding from near-oversold levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends above the Signal line and stands in positive territory, with a modestly widening positive histogram hinting at improving bullish momentum.