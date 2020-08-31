WTI slides despite USD falling to lowest in two years

- WTI under pressure despite a lower US dollar at the start of the week.
- US oil production remains constrained after Laura's progress through the Gulf.
The price of oil is currently trading at $42.87 having travelled between a low of $42.58 and a high of $43.54, lower by 0.14%.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura spared key energy infrastructure from major damage, muting its impact on global energy markets. In this context, market participants will return their focus towards the recovery in global energy demand.
China bouncing back
Chinese data yesterday revealed an economy that continues to expand for the 5th consecutive month.
China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for the month of August came in at 51.0 as compared to 51.1 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected August PMI to come in at 51.2. However, the Composite reading was stronger due to growth in Services.
Services moved at a faster clip in August with the official Non-manufacturing PMI coming in at 55.2 as compared to 54.2 in July.PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion.
Manufacturing activity and industrial output have been in expansion for the fifth straight month.
Moreover, fiscal support will be stepped up in the coming months so markets are predicting further upside in industrial activity.
However, on the coronavirus front, Chinese growth comes amid virus flare-ups in Europe and Asia which threaten to derail the recovery in demand growth.
The Federal Reserve has shown how uncertain members are with respect tot he virus and the road ahead for both the US and global economy.
At the Jackson Hole, Powell made an announcement that effectively cemented the negative USD real yield narrative at a time where the Fed's stimulus has driven risks assets higher.
The adoption of average inflation targeting and tolerance for inflation overshot suggests a number of bearish factors for the markets to consider when seeking a fair value in the greenback.
WTI levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|43.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.51
|Daily SMA50
|41.29
|Daily SMA100
|35.42
|Daily SMA200
|42.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.52
|Previous Daily Low
|42.83
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges 0.7400 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to most of its intraday gains near the 0.74 level, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY up for the day, but still bearish
he American currency was able to advance only against its Japanese rival this Monday, although the pair was incapable to retain the 106.00 level.
XAU/USD holds past the broken triangle formation at $1972 per ounce
Gold has pushed higher on Monday despite the volume being low due to the UK bank holiday. There have been some slightly bearish comments from Fed officials as Bostic stated the recovery is happening but data is showing signs of slowing.
XRP/USD is still suffering from the last double top and might not recover above $0.30
XRP has been generally weaker than the rest of top coins and has been unable to hit a new 2020-high. The last double top formed on August 17 got a lot of continuation and bears managed to crack $0.30.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.