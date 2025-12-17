TRENDING:
USD bounces after hitting ten-week low – BBH

USD bounces after hitting ten-week low – BBH
FXStreet Insights Team

USD recovered strongly against all major currencies after hitting a ten-week low yesterday. Gold and crude oil prices got a modest boost after the US ratchet-up pressure on Venezuela. President Donald Trump ordered a total blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into and leaving Venezuela. Global equity and bond markets are stable, BBH FX analysts report.

Oil and Gold receive modest boost from Venezuela blockade

"USD bounce looks more like a technical relief rally. Fundamentals still favor a lower USD. The FOMC has room to deliver the 50bps of easing priced-in by Fed funds futures over the next twelve months because US labor demand is weak and upside risks to inflation are not martializing. We anticipate USD to edge down to the lower end of its June-December range as it converges towards the level implied by US-G6 rate differentials."

"Slower wage growth indicates growing labor market slack. Average hourly earnings rose just 0.1% m/m in November (consensus: 0.3%) or 3.5% y/y, the lowest annual rate since May 2021. In parallel, the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked-up 0.1pts to 4.6% (consensus: 4.5%), the highest since September 2021 and above the FOMC 2025 projection of 4.5%. However, more people entered the labor force as the participation rate increased 0.1pts to 62.5%."

"No policy relevant US data today. A speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on the economic outlook takes the spotlight. Waller’s shot for the Fed chair job improved this week, alongside that of Kevin Warsh, as doubts emerged over frontrunner Kevin Hassett. President Donald Trump is scheduled to interview Waller today."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

