WTI scales 7-week highs near $ 61 amid supply disruption risks

- Rallies on Gulf of Mexico storm, weaker US dollar and the Middle East tensions.
- Bullish EIA report supports, as focus remains on trade/ geopolitical developments.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extended its winning streak into a third day today and reached the highest levels in seven weeks at 60.93 levels, largely on the back of mounting crude supply disruption risks emanating from a storm built in the Gulf of Mexico.
In a safety bid, fifteen production platforms and four rigs were evacuated in the north-central Gulf of Mexico while the US oil producers cut nearly a third of Gulf of Mexico crude output, in light of the storm that is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.
Moreover, the black gold also finds support from escalating Middle East tensions after five Iranian boats approached a British oil tanker on Wednesday and asked it to stop in Iranian waters close by, as cited by Reuters. Furthermore, declining US crude stockpiles also collaborate with the upbeat tone around the barrel of WTI.
The latest data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the US crude stocks fell 9.5 million barrels in the week to July 5 when compared to the 3.1 million-barrel draw expected.
Additionally, the ongoing weakness in the US dollar across the board amid falling treasury yields on dovish Fed Chair Powell’s Congressional testimony also helps the oil bulls. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Markets continue to watch out for the further developments around the US-China trade negotiations and the Middle East for fresh trading impetus ahead of Friday’s US rigs count data.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|60.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.9
|Daily SMA50
|57.95
|Daily SMA100
|59.33
|Daily SMA200
|57.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.44
|Previous Weekly High
|60.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness
Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation, with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.