WTI rises to near $60.00 as Ukrainian drone strike damages Russian Oil depot

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains for the second successive session, trading around $59.90, up by more than 2%, during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude prices climb after a Ukrainian drone strike damaged an Oil depot at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on Telegram that drone debris hit three apartments, an Oil facility at a trans-shipment complex, and several coastal structures, per Reuters.

Additionally, Oil prices receive support from supply risks linked to upcoming United States (US) sanctions. Lukoil PJSC has started reducing staff across its global oil-trading units just days before new sanctions take effect on November 21, making it one of the first visible signs of the coming restrictions. Analysts added that nearly a third of Russia’s seaborne oil exports could end up stranded in tankers because of rerouting and slower unloading, a problem intensified by India and China halting purchases of Russian crude.

However, Oil prices may continue to face challenges as bearish pressure persists after the International Energy Agency (IEA) flagged a widening supply glut, projecting output to exceed demand by 2.4 million barrels per day this year and 4 million next year, even as it expects consumption to keep rising through 2050.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, which has been increasing production since April, and additional supply from the US and Brazil are further amplifying oversupply concerns and dragging prices lower. OPEC’s latest monthly report pointed to a modest surplus of about 20,000 bpd next year, still a sharp pullback from earlier expectations of a significant deficit, according to Reuters calculations.