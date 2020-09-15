WTI retreats from five-day highs, clings to modest gains near $37.50

- Crude oil prices gained traction on upbeat Chinese data.
- IEA expects oil demand recovery to decelerate in the remainder of 2020.
- The API will release its Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Crude oil prices turned north during the Asian session on Tuesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched its highest level in five days at $38. However, the WTI struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, the WTI was still up nearly 1% on the day at $37.55.
Chinese data boost sentiment on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the data from China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, showed that Industrial Production and Retail Sales in August expanded at a stronger pace than expected and revived hopes for a steady recovery.
However, crude oil continues to have a hard time staging a decisive rally as investors remain concerned about the energy demand outlook.
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its oil market report said that it expects the oil demand recovery to "decelerate markedly." On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that it revised the expectation for the decline in oil demand to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.06 million (BPD) in the previous report.
Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|37.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.13
|Daily SMA50
|41.27
|Daily SMA100
|37.37
|Daily SMA200
|41.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.93
|Previous Daily Low
|37.08
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|38.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.