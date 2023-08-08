WTI retreats from a four-month high to near $81.70, US/Chinese inflation data eyed

- WTI loses momentum below $81.70, losing 0.56% for the day.
- WTI prices edge lower due to the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
- Saudi Arabia and Russia’s voluntary oil output cuts might cap the downside for WTI.
- Oil traders await Chinese, US inflation data for fresh impetus.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $81.70 mark so far on Tuesday. WTI loses traction after six straight weekly gains. The Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers' hawkish remarks are supporting the decline in WTI prices.
That said, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman indicated on Monday that additional rate hikes will likely be required to return inflation to target levels, per Reuters. Additionally, the President of the New York Fed, John C. Williams, anticipated that interest rates would continue to decline in the coming year. The possibility of rate hikes for the entire year drags WTI prices lower. It’s worth noting that higher interest rates increase borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand.
In China, the country’s top economic committees announced on Friday that the government will implement additional measures to boost consumer expenditure and enhance local liquidity. However, officials once again provided no significant details on the planned stimulus. The government's lack of specific plans has dampened investor expectations. The concern about the economic slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy, might exert pressure on WTI prices.
On the other hand, the optimistic news about Saudi Arabia and Russia extending a voluntary oil output cut might cap the downside for WTI. That said, Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) through September. In September, Saudi production is anticipated to be around 9 million bpd. In the meantime, Russia's oil exports will decrease by 300,000 bps in September, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Moving on, oil traders monitor the developments regarding the additional stimulus plan in China. Also, the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending August 4 will be released. The key events to watch are the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) from the US and China later this week. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|82.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.31
|Daily SMA50
|73.68
|Daily SMA100
|74.21
|Daily SMA200
|76.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.91
|Previous Daily Low
|81.25
|Previous Weekly High
|82.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.49
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
