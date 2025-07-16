- WTI retreats despite EIA inventory miss.
- OPEC+ supply increases outweigh short-term US stockpile reduction, pushing WTI toward moving average support.
- Momentum indicators suggest that short-term price action may remain favourable for bears below $65.00.
WTI Crude Oil is trading under pressure despite a larger-than-expected draw in US Crude inventories on Wednesday, as rising supply and demand concerns continue to limit the upside move. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $65.14.
While the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data was fundamentally supportive, the muted-to-negative price reaction indicates that sentiment is cautious, and traders may be focusing more on macroeconomic headwinds or technical resistance.
The EIA released its latest weekly inventory report on Wednesday, which reflected a larger-than-expected reduction in stockpiles. Following an unexpected 7.07 million build last week, analysts had expected the data to show a 1.8 million barrel reduction this week. However, actual figures reflected that stockpiles fell by 3.859 million barrels, surpassing expectations.
However, the API and the OPEC+ reports released on Tuesday reflected that supply remains firm, restricting upside potential for WTI.
A decisive break below $64.18 could invite further selling, while holding above it might keep bulls in play.
WTI was unable to sustain gains above the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-April decline at $67.08 on Monday and has since retreated to around $65.25.
This pullback highlights weakening bullish momentum, further evidenced by repeated rejection near $67.00 and a breakdown below the ascending trendline.
Price is now hovering near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $64.18, a critical technical area also supported by the convergence of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)at $64.87 and the 100-day SMA at $64.78, all of which are providing support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 47, indicating neutral momentum with a slight bearish tilt.
While the EIA data suggests tightening supply, the technical picture urges caution, with the $64.75–$65.00 zone likely to play a key role in shaping near-term direction.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
