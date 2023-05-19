WTI recovers into the $72s territory for the close

- WTI bulls move in for the kill from support.
- The $72s are on the bulls radar.
WTI is trying to correct but remains down on the day as the black gold consolidates into the weekend at around $71.85.
From a point of view from analysts at TD Securities, ´´the positioning set-up in energy markets remains extremely supportive of the medium-term outlook, given that money manager participation in crude markets is at least at a decade low.´´
The analysts argued that there are substantial capital inflows moving into the sector as fundamentals begin to tighten in the second half of this year, particularly given that demand data continues to beat expectations.
´´Over the near-term, lower liquidity continues to whipsaw trend followers, with poor sentiment keeping a lid on prices while physical markets continue to work through the inventory overhang.´´
WTI technical analysis
The bullish correction is firm and pressures potential resistance:ñ
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0800 on Dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD is rising on Friday, erasing most of Thursday's losses, boosted by weakness in the US dollar across the board. Fed Chair Powell's remarks and concerns about the US banking sector weigh on the greenback.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high and mentioned credit stress eases rate hike pressure.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
VeChain price could rally 30% as VET consolidates within a bullish technical formation
VeChain price action consolidating between the $0.025 and $0.018 levels has led to the formation of a descending wedge pattern. A decisive daily candlestick close below the $0.018 support level could invalidate the bullish thesis
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.