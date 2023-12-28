Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $74.30 on Thursday. The recovery of WTI prices is bolstered by the softer US Dollar (USD), which lends some support to USD-denominated commodities . That being said, the decline of the USD to a five-month low due to raising bets on interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has boosted the black gold. Investors have priced in over 88% of a rate cut starting in March 2024 and expect more than 150 basis points (bps) of rate cuts next year. Market players will closely monitor the developments in the Red Sea as a drone attack on an oil tanker prompted fears of shipping disruption. Furthermore, the ongoing Israeli military attack in Gaza remained a major driver of market sentiment . Central Gaza was pummelling by land, sea, and air by Israeli forces on Wednesday, one day after Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, stated that the conflict would last for many months. According to the American Petroleum Institute weekly report on Wednesday, US crude oil inventories increased by 1.837M barrels for the week ending December 23 from the previous reading of 0.939M barrels gain. Oil traders will keep an eye on the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change report, due on Thursday. Also, the US Initial weekly Jobless Claims, Trade Balance for November, and Pending Home Sales will be released. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.