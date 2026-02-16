WTI Oil remains capped below $63.00 with the US-Iran talks on focus

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil has opened the week in the same weak tone seen at the end of the previous one, although prices remain steady within Friday’s trading ranges. Upside attempts are capped at above $63.00, while support at the $62.00 area is holding bears so far, keeping Crude prices about 4% below last week’s highs in the area of $65.65.

Investors are looking from the sidelines on Monday, with all eyes on the nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, and trading activity subdued. Markets have been closed in most Asian countries, celebrating the Lunar New Year holidays and a long weekend in the US amid the President’s Day bank holiday.

All options open with Iran

Comments from Iranian authorities confirmed that energy, mining, and aircraft deals are on the table in negotiations aimed at delivering economic benefits for both sides.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed this weekend that the US administration is seeking a negotiated outcome, without ruling out military action. Washington has sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, and news reports released over the weekend affirmed that US President Trump pledged support to Israeli’s attacks on Iran’s missile program if negotiations fail.

Meanwhile, rumours that OPEC+ countries might be considering resuming output hikes from April, bracing for an expected increase in global demand for the western summer, are keeping a lid on Oil rallies so far.