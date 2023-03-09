WTI rebound appears elusive as China inflation, US employment clues probe Oil demand hopes

- WTI clings to mild gains around intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
- US Dollar retreat, upbeat Oil inventories seem to underpin WTI’s corrective bounce.
- Downbeat China inflation, upbeat signals of US jobs join proposed increase in US taxes on rich to probe Oil buyers.
- Friday’s US employment data becomes the key to clear directions.
WTI crude oil grinds near the intraday high of $76.86 during the first profit-making day in three amid early Thursday. In doing so, the black gold cheers the broad-based US Dollar retreat and upbeat Oil inventory data. However, downbeat inflation from China and fears of hawkish monetary policies prod the commodity buyers.
US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a two-day uptrend while easing from the highest levels since December 01, 2022, down 0.13% intraday near 105.55 by the press time, as markets brace for Friday’s key employment data amid mixed US statistics.
On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change rose to 242K in February versus 200K market forecasts and 119K prior (revised). Further, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance dropped to $-68.3B from the $-67.2B previous reading (revised) and $-68.9B analysts’ estimations. It should be noted that the US JOLTS Job Openings for January improved to 10.824M versus 10.6M expected but eased from 11.234M revised prior.
It should be noted that the WTI crude oil’s official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) traced the industry stockpile report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) while posting a draw in the stocks during the week ended on March 03.
Elsewhere, disappointment from China’s inflation data also dims the prospects of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and weighs on the risk profile. On the same line could be the fears of higher taxes in the world’s biggest economy, the US, as well as the political chaos relating to it as US President Joe Biden proposes raising corporation tax from 21% to 28% in his latest budget guide ahead of Friday’s release.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures struggles for clear directions after bouncing off a one-week low the previous day. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to 3.99%, up one basis point (bp), whereas the two-year counterpart pares intraday losses near 5.05% at the latest.
US yield curve inversion widened to the highest levels since 1981 and propelled the recession fears on Wednesday. However, an absence surprise in Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony 2.0 and mixed US data seemed to have triggered the US Dollar’s latest pullback.
Moving on, a light calendar may allow the WTI crude oil to pare some of its weekly gains ahead of Friday’s all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Technical analysis
WTI crude oil rebound remains elusive unless crossing $81.00 while an upward-sloping support line from early February challenge the commodity bears near $75.15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|76.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.66
|Daily SMA50
|77.96
|Daily SMA100
|79.6
|Daily SMA200
|87.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.83
|Previous Daily Low
|76.22
|Previous Weekly High
|79.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.05
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
