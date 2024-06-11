WTI reaches to near $77.50 due to expectations of increased summer demand

- WTI price gained ground due to rising expectations of increased fuel demand this summer.
- Goldman Sachs analysts anticipated strong summer transport demand will lead to a third-quarter Oil market deficit of 1.3 million barrels per day.
- Crude Oil prices may struggle as the Fed expects to keep higher rates for longer.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price hovers around $77.50 per barrel during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Crude oil prices are bolstered by expectations of increased fuel demand this summer. According to Reuters, analysts at the energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates noted, “Futures are higher as expectations of summer demand are supportive of prices despite the broader macro landscape remaining less optimistic than weeks previous."
Furthermore, Goldman Sachs analysts indicated in a note that they anticipate strong summer transport demand will lead to a third-quarter Oil market deficit of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
However, a strong US jobs report from the previous week has reinforced the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy. The Fed is expected to maintain higher borrowing costs for an extended period, which could slow economic growth and reduce demand for Oil. Additionally, a stronger US Dollar (USD) can negatively impact Oil demand by making USD-denominated commodities like Oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has decreased to nearly 49.0%, down from 59.5% a week earlier.
Additionally, concerns over a potential Oil supply surplus have increased as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided to gradually unwind voluntary cuts from eight member countries starting in October. By December, over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) are expected to re-enter the market, with a total of 1.8 million bpd returning by June 2025.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|77.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.28
|Daily SMA50
|80.33
|Daily SMA100
|79.17
|Daily SMA200
|79.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.94
|Previous Daily Low
|75.03
|Previous Weekly High
|77.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6600 on risk-aversion-led renewed selling pressure
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure to trade near 0.6600 in Asian trading on Tuesday. Chinese markets reopen with a sharp decline, weighing on the market sentiment and the higher-yielding Aussie. Discouraging Australian business sentiment data add to the weight on the pair.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is looking to stabilize above 1.0750 in the Asian session on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge supports the pair, as markets reassess the implications of the Euro area political concerns. The pair's upside could be limited due to the risk-off market mood. ECB-speak is in focus.
Gold price seems vulnerable ahead of US CPI and FOMC decision on Wednesday
Gold price gained some positive traction on the first day of a new week and reversed a part of Friday's post-NFP slump to the $2,287-2,286 area, or over a one-month low. The uptick, however, remains capped in the wake of a bullish US Dollar, which tends to undermine demand for the USD-denominated commodity.
Week ahead: Crypto market likely to rally after the recent flush Premium
The recent Bitcoin price decline wiped out billions in open interest and triggered a few hundred million in liquidations. With the upcoming events in the crypto and the broader stock market, the chances of a reversal are high.
Trading the week ahead
Our main focus shifts to the UK employment data on Tuesday. With an additional member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee leaning towards a rate cut, any signs of labor market weakness could prompt significant Pound selling, as market participants might anticipate imminent rate cuts.