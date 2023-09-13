Share:
  • WTI trades at $87.80, down 0.33%, after US crude inventories show a 4 million barrel increase, defying expectations.
  • US inflation report reveals a 3.7% YoY rise in August, driven by a 10.6% increase in retail gasoline prices.
  • Technical outlook suggests WTI could test support at $87.23; resistance levels emerge at $88.00 and year-to-date high of $88.99.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil, trims some of its daily gains spurred by a build on US oil inventories amid expectations for a drop. This and the latest US inflation report in the United States (US) boosted the Greenback (USD), a headwind for US dollar-denominated assets. WTI is trading at $87.80, down 0.33%.

WTI retreated amid unexpected surge in US inventories, rising US Dollar

The latest US crude oil inventories showed an increase of 4 million barrels last week, crushing estimates gathered by a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million barrel contraction, in data revealed by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Additional data showed that fuel demand dropped as the summer driving period in the US ended in the September 4 Labor Day Holiday.

The latest inflation report in the US showed headline inflation rose by 3.7% YoY in August, above estimates propelled by a 10.6% increase in retail gasoline prices. Contrarily, excluding volatile items like food and energy, inflation slowed from 4.7% to 4.3%  YoY.

Oil prices had remained underpinned by Saudi Arabia and Russia’s voluntary oil production cut as both countries slashed 1.3 million barrels from the market.

WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook

After rising to a 10-month high, WTI retraced below the September 12 daily close of $88.18 per barrel. A daily close below that level could pave the way for a pullback toward the top of an ascending-triangle top-trendline turned support at $87.23 before slumping to the $87.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the September 8 daily low of $85.65, ahead of slumping below the $85.00 figure. Conversely, WTI’s first resistance would be the $88.00 figure before cracking the YTD high of $88.99.

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 88.02
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 88.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.71
Daily SMA50 80.09
Daily SMA100 75.7
Daily SMA200 76.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 88.74
Previous Daily Low 86.65
Previous Weekly High 87.56
Previous Weekly Low 84.58
Previous Monthly High 84.32
Previous Monthly Low 77.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 87.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 87.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 86.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 85.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 84.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 89.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 89.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.15

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD lacks direction following US CPI

EUR/USD lacks direction following US CPI

EUR/USD hovers near 1.0750 after experiencing fluctuations in response to the release of US consumer inflation data, which largely aligned with expectations. The US Dollar is exhibiting mixed results. Attention now shifts to the ECB meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data

GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data

The US Dollar weakened following the release of US inflation data that mainly met expectations. GBP/USD dropped to fresh three-month lows at 1.2433 and then rebounded rising toward 1.2500. 

GBP/USD News

Gold on its way to test $1,900 Premium

Gold on its way to test $1,900

Gold trades at around $1,910 in the American afternoon, losing ground for a second consecutive day. Major assets seesawed within familiar levels throughout the first half of the day, as investors held ground ahead of the release of United States (US) inflation figures.

Gold News

Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK

Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK

Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.

Read more

Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support

Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support

The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures