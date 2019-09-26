- Pil prices gained traction after Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia.
- However, overall, the price of a barrel oil sank on Thursday, extending last week's losses.
The price of a barrel oil sank on Thursday, extending last week's losses where supply attributed to Saudi output corrected the initial Suadi facility attack spike. West Texas Intermediate crude spot prices slid from a high of $56.84 to a low of $55.45 while the futures for November delivery on Nymex also slid and ended down by 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $56.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange - The contract had traded as low as $55.41.
However, later in the session after the close, cash crude oil prices gained traction after the Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the drone and missile attacks that targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in September.
Reports that Saudi Arabia is ahead of schedule in restoring its output capacity continues to help crude oil prices weaken sharply lower," analysts at TD Securities explained, adding, " In fact, oil prices have now completely filled the gap created by the attacks on Saudi's nerve center, suggesting that the market is no longer discounting any risk premium on oil supply."
WTI prices ranging in the $58-60/bbl region still seem appropriate for now
"We continue to acknowledge that Saudi incentives are aligned to understate the impact of the attacks, but reports of its speedy recovery, when combined with sustained fears of waning demand growth, present a bleak macro picture for crude bulls. The risk of further disruptions may be under priced by market participants who have seemingly taken comfort in their 'show me the lost barrels' framework. Crude oil is not ripe for unconditional love, but we suspect that WTI prices ranging in the $58-60/bbl region still seem appropriate for now."
WTI levels
In today's price action bears closed below the 50-daily moving average and threaten a break below the 200-DMA in the same vicinity to draw in further offers in a run below the trendline support which guards space all the way back to the 54 and then the 52 psychological targets. On the upside, there is some way to go before clearing the 59 handle that will then open prospects for the April highs at 66.58 on the wide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh multi-year lows
The American dollar resumed its advance ahead of Wall Street’s close with equities trimming intraday gains. EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, trades at its lowest since May 2017.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, flat for the day
Despite dominating dollar’s strength, the pair has managed to trim early losses. Now trading around 1.2350, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Pound.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
Oil prices rebound after Pentagon says US will deploy military equipment to Saudi Arabia
Crude oil prices gained traction after Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the drone and missile attacks that targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in September.