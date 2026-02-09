Gold: High prices and calm geopolitics cap haven bid – BNY

BNY Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage notes Gold remains elevated above $5,000 as it continues to correlate positively with equities, supported by Dollar weakness. However, weekend headlines on continued Iran–U.S. talks and hopes for a March Ukraine deal have limited geopolitical risk premia in precious metals and energy. This relative calm is seen as helping keep volatility contained and supporting further equity buying.

