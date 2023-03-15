WTI price breaks below the $72 mark, while checking global growth expectation

- OPEC's stance will be important to watch, as the oil prices are below the expected $80 mark.
- SVB fallout dents the global growth outlook.
- Easing inflation is putting pressure on oil prices.
WTI is facing a corrective downfall, starting around the $81 mark, and is currently sitting just beneath the $72 mark. The receding expectation around a cumulative global growth story is denting the oil demand. Despite tighter oil supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), WTI price struggles to remain elevated.
OPEC wants to keep oil prices above the $80 mark, therefore many voluntary cuts have been imposed, but the oil prices are keener to play the global growth weakening story instead of the law of supply and demand.
The global inflationary outlook, which is an important driving force behind commodities prices, is falling on the back of rising borrowing costs across the globe. The aforementioned effect has been seen in many commodities like Copper and Iron-ore.
The recent fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank has dented investors' sentiment around underlying financial conditions. If we add recent layoffs across many developed nations, it portrays a blurred picture of the global growth outlook.
The recent data showed that the Chinese reopening story is not as optimistic as previously assumed. Given the fact that after the 2008 Great Financial Crisis (GFC), China was one of the countries that helped to rewrite the global growth story. But it's not the case this time.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released in line with expectations, with the headline MoM figure coming in at 0.4% as expected, from the prior 0.5%, the YoY figure coming in at 6% in line with expectation, from prior 6.4%. The MoM core reading came in slightly higher at 0.5% vs. 0.4% expected, from the prior 0.4% and core YoY 5.5% in line with the expectation from the prior 5.6%.
In conclusion, the downside bias for WTI remains intact.
Levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|71.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.76
|Daily SMA50
|77.6
|Daily SMA100
|79.2
|Daily SMA200
|86.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.01
|Previous Daily Low
|70.93
|Previous Weekly High
|80.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.89
|Previous Monthly High
|80.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
