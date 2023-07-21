WTI Price Analysis: WTI rises and threatens the 200-day SMA at the end of the week

The bulls managed to get a final chance to retake the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If they fail, the price could plunge as buying momentum displays weakness as per the indicators on the daily chart. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stand with a slight positive slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints lower green bars.

On the other hand, the American calendar won’t have anything relevant to offer, and traders continue to assess the latest set of inflation, retail sales, the housing market and jobless claims data from the US. For next week’s decision, markets are mainly discounting a 25 basis point (bps) hike, but the odds of a second week past July have dropped nearly 35%. In addition, markets will closely watch Jerome Powell’s presser to look for clues regarding forward guidance.

After the People Bank of China (PBoC) decided to hold its key rates steady, Bloomberg reported that Chinese policy makers are up to ease mortgage rates to bolster homebuying in the second-largest economy in the world due to recent economic downturns. In that sense, lower rates in the most prominent Oil importer of the world favour the price as a less aggressive monetary policy may strengthen the economy.

On Friday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose more than 1% near $76.80 and is set to close a 1.89% weekly gain. On the upside, prospects of a Chinese stimulus to bolster the economy supports the price, while a slight recovery of the USD may limit the upside potential.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.